Head to Head Contrast: Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) vs. Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Utah Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mid Penn Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Peoples Utah Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.41%. Given Peoples Utah Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Peoples Utah Bancorp is more favorable than Mid Penn Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of Peoples Utah Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Peoples Utah Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Utah Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples Utah Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Utah Bancorp $130.48 million 4.29 $40.63 million $2.14 13.87 Mid Penn Bancorp $76.12 million 3.16 $10.60 million $2.05 13.84

Peoples Utah Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Utah Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Utah Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Utah Bancorp 32.15% 14.12% 1.88% Mid Penn Bancorp 17.29% 7.77% 0.83%

Dividends

Peoples Utah Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Peoples Utah Bancorp pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Utah Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Peoples Utah Bancorp beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate lending comprising acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and mortgage financing; commercial and industrial loans, as well as leasing; consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, debt consolidation loans, and general consumer lending; and SBA loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; investment securities, such as U.S. Agency issues, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds; and mobile and Internet banking, automatic teller machine, treasury management, remote deposit capture, bill pay, cashier's checks, money orders, and safe deposit services. It serves real estate developers and contractors, small to medium sized businesses, individuals, and professionals and professional firms through 26 retail branches located in Utah and southern Idaho. People's Utah Bancorp was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. It operates 38 full service retail banking locations in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

