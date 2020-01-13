Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.22. Heartland Express reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $147.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 243,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $20.64 on Monday. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.