HedgeTrade Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00024847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $583.23 million and $728,107.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004645 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003703 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007940 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00049042 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

