Helium Reaches Market Capitalization of $121,349.00 (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $121,349.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helium has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007283 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000079 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,505,782 coins and its circulating supply is 12,157,402 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

