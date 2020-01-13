Hellenic Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $721.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $153,202.00 and approximately $721.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded down 80.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,499,904 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

