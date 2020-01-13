Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HP. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.03.

NYSE HP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,813. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

