HempCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $133.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $153,554.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052294 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00079121 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,134.20 or 0.99850694 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00056127 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001517 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,417,908 coins and its circulating supply is 254,282,758 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

