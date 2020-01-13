Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (LON:HEFT) Insider Robert Jeens Purchases 4,000 Shares

Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (LON:HEFT) insider Robert Jeens acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,317 ($17.32) per share, with a total value of £52,680 ($69,297.55).

Shares of LON:HEFT traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,312.50 ($17.27). 22,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,178. Henderson European Focus Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 12.04 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,340 ($17.63). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,272.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,248.03. The company has a market capitalization of $282.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 21.70 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $9.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Henderson European Focus Trust’s payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

About Henderson European Focus Trust

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is an investment company. The Company seeks to maximize total return from a focused portfolio of listed stocks, mainly in Continental Europe. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of investments. Its portfolio contains between 50 to 60 stocks, with a single stock weighting of approximately 10% of the net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio at the time of investment.

