Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 83,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,356 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,235 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLF stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $61.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

HLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

