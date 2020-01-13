Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Hess by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hess by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $68.51 on Monday. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -92.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Hess had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Hess’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.14%.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

