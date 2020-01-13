Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Update

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,960,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 33,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.55. 10,123,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,708,051. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $557,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $347,973.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,608. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.