Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Market Cap Hits $3.51 Million

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $28,948.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.44 or 0.05753389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033887 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00114823 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

HMC is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io.

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

