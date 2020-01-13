Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Position Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 31.8% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 8.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,173.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC opened at $115.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.92. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $115.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

