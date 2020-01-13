Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Down 12.4% in December

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,988,000 after buying an additional 1,135,168 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom by 6,123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,587,000 after buying an additional 598,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,650,000 after buying an additional 307,825 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after acquiring an additional 181,663 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,322,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,458,000 after acquiring an additional 163,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

HRC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.92. 8,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,898. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $115.74.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

