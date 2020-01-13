HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for HMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.36. HMS also reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. HMS had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on HMSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HMS in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.19.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. HMS has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of HMS by 162.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HMS by 456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in HMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

