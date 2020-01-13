HNP Capital LLC Acquires 21,128 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,128 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,733,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,523,000 after buying an additional 384,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,457,000 after buying an additional 637,543 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,208,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,493,000 after buying an additional 78,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,460,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,212,000 after buying an additional 291,618 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.76. 5,583,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,186. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.39%.

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

