HNP Capital LLC Acquires 3,947 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,936,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,210,000 after purchasing an additional 321,957 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,328,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 70,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,242,000 after purchasing an additional 68,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $166.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,771. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.63. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $166.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

