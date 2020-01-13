HNP Capital LLC Acquires 4,683 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,132,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $236,100,000 after purchasing an additional 319,822 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,247,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.02. 8,674,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,432,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $243.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.98.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.