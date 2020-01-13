HNP Capital LLC Buys 2,523 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 821,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,948,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.98. The company had a trading volume of 35,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.38 and a twelve month high of $113.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

