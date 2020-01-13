HNP Capital LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $202.33. The stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,986. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.17 and its 200 day moving average is $188.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $159.26 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

