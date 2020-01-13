HNP Capital LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,596,000 after purchasing an additional 525,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,508,000 after buying an additional 46,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,681,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $665,498,000 after buying an additional 785,777 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $596,234,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,643,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $606,380,000 after buying an additional 246,709 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,140. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $54.62. 7,012,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,681,279. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

