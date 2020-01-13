HNP Capital LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 108.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,803 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for 1.4% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 61,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 56,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $5,537,887.14. Insiders have sold a total of 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.79. 62,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.57. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $105.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

