HNP Capital LLC Has $4.28 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.8% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 962,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 228,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 70,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.56. 234,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,796. The company has a market capitalization of $330.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.22.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

