HNP Capital LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,557. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.38 and a 200-day moving average of $169.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $143.54 and a 52 week high of $180.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

