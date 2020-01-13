Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Update

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.98.

NYSE:HEP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.83. 314,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $135.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 45.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

