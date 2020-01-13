Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.23 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.00%.

HOLI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 86.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 49,040 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 230.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $101,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 19.4% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 489,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 79,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLI opened at $16.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.41. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.