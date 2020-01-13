Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,300 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 41,694 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $674,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLI traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 167,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,788. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $123.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HOLI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

