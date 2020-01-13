Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

Hologic stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,829 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,970. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 66.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

