Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

HCG stock opened at C$33.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$15.13 and a 12 month high of C$35.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.11.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$116.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 3.150956 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

