Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.0% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

NYSE HD traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,189. The company has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.81. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $172.00 and a twelve month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.