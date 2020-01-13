Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Up 15.9% in December

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 375,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,170. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $34.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,372,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,306,000 after purchasing an additional 282,497 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,115,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,993,000 after purchasing an additional 163,071 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 549,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 125,879 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,288,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 92,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 248,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

