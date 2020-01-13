HOQU Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, HOQU has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $268,454.00 and approximately $78,375.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.16 or 0.02102953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00185234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00121598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

