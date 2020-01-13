Horizen (ZEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.17 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 34% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $10.04 or 0.00122887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, OKEx, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Horizen has a market cap of $82.29 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00467263 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00086551 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002568 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,193,563 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, DragonEX, OKEx, Binance, COSS, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

