Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics makes up 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 1,910.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 1,774.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,101,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,969 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,911,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,097,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,656,000 after acquiring an additional 695,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,941,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 9,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $331,159.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,335.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 320,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $8,971,275.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,007,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,062 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,074. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HZNP traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.38. 73,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,262. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

