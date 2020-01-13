Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Buckingham Research from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.53.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $50.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 27,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,373 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,903. Corporate insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 66.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

