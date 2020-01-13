HTMLCOIN Market Cap Achieves $4.53 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and C-Patex. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and $7,075.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00050250 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00901125 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00195946 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004891 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00077651 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001648 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, HitBTC and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

