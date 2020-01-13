Huobi Token (HT) Market Cap Hits $735.08 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for $3.05 or 0.00037395 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, LBank, Huobi and Gate.io. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $735.08 million and $135.31 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.93 or 0.05940022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026535 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00118909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,284,047 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, Huobi, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

