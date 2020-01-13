Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Down 15.3% in December

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the December 15th total of 143,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. BidaskClub cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, EVP Diane E. Ratekin sold 7,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $526,327.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,444.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $66,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,494.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,664 shares of company stock valued at $644,659. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $358,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,794.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 258,855 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HURN stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $70.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,863. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.59 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

