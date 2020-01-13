Hush Price Tops $0.0407 on Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. Hush has a total market capitalization of $331,325.00 and $173.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00454767 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00083228 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00125685 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001324 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,138,968 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

