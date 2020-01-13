Iconic Trading Up 5% This Week (ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Iconic has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic has a market cap of $4,952.00 and $2.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Iconic Coin Profile

Iconic (ICON) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN. The official website for Iconic is iconicproject.com.

Buying and Selling Iconic

Iconic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic using one of the exchanges listed above.

