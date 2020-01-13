ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Short Interest Down 11.9% in December

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 773,500 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 878,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total value of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,864 shares in the company, valued at $67,977,946.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,658,627.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,966.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,389.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICUI opened at $187.45 on Monday. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $259.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.43 and a 200-day moving average of $188.37.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $307.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

