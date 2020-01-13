IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Short Interest Up 15.9% in December

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,725. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $199,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $349,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $1,948,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $49,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

