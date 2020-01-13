Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,877 shares of company stock valued at $287,761. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 448,442 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 283,802 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 158,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 60,914 shares in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.27. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

