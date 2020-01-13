IDEX Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One IDEX token can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $3,001.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,725,210 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official website is idex.market.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.