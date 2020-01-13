IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.38. 116,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,162. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

