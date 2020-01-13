IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $12.52 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paypal were worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 6,747.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,353,030,000 after buying an additional 5,654,831 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after buying an additional 3,781,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,199,516,000 after buying an additional 1,274,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,985,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,369. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.75.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at $45,523,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.