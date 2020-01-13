IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $17.94 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $332.19. 261,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,563,971. The firm has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $319.55 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.20.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.88.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

