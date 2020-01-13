IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $7.78 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

TFC traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.05. 186,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,680. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

