IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,052 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 28.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 229,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,649. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.