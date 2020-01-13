IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,206 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.65. 146,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,895. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

